India's trade deficit: A comprehensive strategy could boost exports

We must assess our capacities to identify which products can be efficiently produced locally and traded globally. Opportunities can thus be explored with each trade partner. For example, a substantial portion of India’s exports to the US in 2023-24 were in the HS2 code category of ‘Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts.’ We need in-depth trade partner-specific analysis to understand our competitive advantage.