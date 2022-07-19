India’s trade negotiations should not lose momentum

The way forward: In any trade deal, there are stakeholders with different interests. Indian policymakers may examine different views put forth by producers, user industries and consumers, and then take decisions that benefit the country. Intermediate products, GI products and products where India has an export interest or cost competitiveness over its trading partners can be liberalized. Tariff liberalization can be done in a phased manner, so that it does not hurt the domestic industry. In addition, rules-of origin and trade remedial measures should be carefully drafted. Markets like the UK and EU are key export markets with which trade agreements can lead to a significantly positive trade balance if smartly designed. India can work with free trade agreement partner countries to enhance collaboration, capacity building and business-to-business partnerships so that Indian companies are able to export much more to these markets. With political uncertainty in partner countries, it is time for India to demonstrate its interest in closing trade deals by acceding to partner country requests in some high-tariff areas such as alcoholic beverages and automobiles.