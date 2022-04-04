India’s trade pact with Australia will click: It ticks the right boxes

Over the past one-and-a-half decade, there has been remarkable growth in bilateral trade between India and Australia, aided by huge complementarities between the two economies. Two-way trade in goods and services grew in value from $13.6 billion in 2007 to $24.3 billion in 2020. Now, with a trade deal in place, bilateral trade in goods and services for both countries is expected to touch $45 billion in five years. There will be consolidation and growth of the market share of Indian products and services, and India’s exports of goods and services is expected to increase from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $20 billion by 2026-27 and then cross $35 billion by 2035.