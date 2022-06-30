India’s tryst with GST: Let the idea play guide

The midnight launch in Parliament five years ago of our tryst with GST, the goods and services tax, was advertised across the country for unifying us into a common market for indirect taxation. Lost in the din of vexation since then over its rickety roll-out and federal friction was GST as a reformist idea for a modern economy drawn from basic economics. For a grasp of why anyone would call it a “good and simple tax", as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did back then, let’s visualize a ‘metaverse’ of sorts, a lab model for taxes as a certainty of life. Anyone keen to set up shop here and earn money would want clarity on success prospects. Business-specific risks, while vast and varied, may be considered within the realm of one’s control, but what about factors that are not? One such risk would be the currency losing its real value at a rate one cannot predict, which would discredit financial forecasts and stiffen access to credit from lenders who refuse to be ripped off. Another would be the administration’s slice of what one charges a customer for stuff; if this doesn’t promise to stay stable, its jerky impact could wreak havoc. Hence, for any sphere of commerce to attract entry, instead of taking one’s presence for granted, it must offer tax stability. Think digital. With market barriers blurry and goods blending into services, what works across time holds appeal across item divisions too. Taken together, a unified flat levy for everything on sale suggests itself.

