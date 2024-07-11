Revive India’s unorganized sector to raise incomes and tackle unemployment
Summary
- Freshly released survey data on India’s unorganized sector confirms that demonetization and GST hit informal enterprises hard. Remedial steps must be taken to aid their recovery. Employment generation can help address uneven economic growth.
The release of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) by the National Statistical Office (NSO) fills an important data gap in our understanding of what is happening in the unorganized sector. The NSO released two reports of the ASUSE: for 2021-22 and 2022-23.