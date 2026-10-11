India’s vulnerable no longer look the way we imagine—and that has policy implications

For much of India’s development journey, economic disadvantage was relatively easy to see. A household without electricity, a toilet or clean cooking fuel, with few consumer durables and little connectivity, was likely to occupy the lower reaches of the economic ladder. Material deprivation and economic deprivation often travelled together. That made what a household possessed, or lacked, a useful indicator of how it was doing.
For much of India’s development journey, economic disadvantage was relatively easy to see. A household without electricity, a toilet or clean cooking fuel, with few consumer durables and little connectivity, was likely to occupy the lower reaches of the economic ladder. Material deprivation and economic deprivation often travelled together. That made what a household possessed, or lacked, a useful indicator of how it was doing.
That India is disappearing remarkably quickly. Over the past two decades, Indian households have undergone an extraordinary material transformation.
Our household data shows electricity access rising from 75% in 2004-05 to an estimated 99% in 2025-26. Toilet access has increased from 52.9% to 95%, Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or piped natural gas (PNG) from 32.3% to 85% and tap water from just 19.4% to 80%. Refrigerator ownership has risen from 18.5% to an estimated 65% while air- conditioner ownership, almost negligible at 1.2% two decades ago, has reached 21.1%. Mobile phones, present in only 16.1% of households in 2004-05, are now almost ubiquitous.
These are not cosmetic changes in consumption. They represent a profound improvement in everyday life. Development has entered the Indian household, its kitchen and bathroom, communications, mobility and comfort. Yet, beneath this transformation lies a less visible change: the face of disadvantage has changed faster than the structure of disadvantage.
Financial security illustrates the distinction. In 2004-05, only 26% of households reported positive savings. By 2025-26, our latest estimates put the proportion at 93.2%. But 18.9% of households still have what we call negative financial headroom. Financial headroom is simply the income remaining after meeting routine and other household expenditure commitments. Negative headroom means that current income is insufficient to cover these outflows.
We use an even stricter test of joint financial security. A household must have both positive reported savings and non-negative financial headroom. On this measure, 75.3% of households qualify in 2025-26. Turn the number around and its significance becomes clearer. Nearly one household in four still fails this two-part financial security test in an India where 99% have electricity and 95% have toilets.
This is not a contradiction. It tells us how India’s development challenge is changing. The disadvantaged household of the past was often deprived of several dimensions simultaneously. Low income tended to co-exist with inadequate sanitation, traditional cooking fuel, few assets and weak connectivity. Material deprivation, therefore, carried considerable information on economic position.
Today’s households may have electricity, toilets, LPG, a refrigerator, smartphones and perhaps a two wheeler, yet operate with little financial margin. A job loss, illness, crop failure, interruption to a small business or major family expense can reveal a vulnerability that is hard to infer from its possessions.
Covid made this distinction unusually visible. Negative headroom jumped from 17.2% in 2015-16 to 40.6% in 2020-21, while joint financial security fell from 73.5% to 48.2%.
Covid should not be treated as a normal point on India’s development trajectory. It was an exceptional disruption. But that makes it a useful stress test. Electricity connections, toilets, LPG cylinders, refrigerators and mobile phones did not disappear when income was disrupted. The shock exposed the difference between what a household had accumulated and what it could financially withstand.
The longer-term picture is more encouraging. Mean annual household income has risen from around ₹65,000 in 2004-05 to an estimated ₹3.36 lakh in 2025-26. The distribution has changed as well. The bottom 30% of households increased their share of income from 8.7% to an estimated 11.3%, while the middle 50%, those between the 30th and 80th percentiles, now account for an estimated 47.3%, against 38.6% two decades ago.
The country’s Gini coefficient, a measure of inequality, declined from 0.469 to an estimated 0.392. India has, therefore, not merely accumulated amenities and appliances. Household prosperity has broadened too.
Paradoxically, this success creates the next policy challenge. When an amenity is scarce, its absence is highly informative. When electricity reaches 99% of households and toilets 95%, their presence tells us progressively less about which household is financially secure and which remains vulnerable.
Yesterday’s markers of deprivation do not become unimportant. Sanitation, clean cooking fuel, water, housing and connectivity remain essential components of well-being. But as access spreads, they become less capable on their own of distinguishing economic security from fragility.
This matters for the design of social protection, and particularly for thinking about graduation from welfare. A household should not necessarily be considered secure merely because it has crossed an income threshold or acquired a prescribed set of amenities. It may have escaped visible deprivation without acquiring sufficient financial resilience to withstand a setback.
Equally, continuing to identify vulnerability principally through yesterday’s material deficits risks missing households whose circumstances have improved visibly but whose economic foundations remain fragile.
India’s next household transition, therefore, requires a richer idea of progress. The journey is increasingly from deprivation to capability, from capability to financial security, and ultimately from financial security to resilience. Each is an achievement, but they are not the same achievement.
India has succeeded in making much of its old deprivation less visible because much of that deprivation has genuinely receded. The task now is to recognize what has replaced it. The household that may need protection increasingly does not look vulnerable today.
The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.