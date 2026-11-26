Last week, at an event organized by an industry body, Prime Minister Narendra Modi admonished the Indian corporate sector for not creating enough jobs and not paying workers enough. This despite the government extending multiple benefits to India Inc, including the reduction in corporate tax and goods and services tax (GST) rates.
The Prime Minister may have been this harsh for the first time, but he is not the first senior government representative to voice these concerns. The chief economic advisor has raised them several times, including in the Economic Survey, and so has the finance minister at multiple forums.