Last week, at an event organized by an industry body, Prime Minister Narendra Modi admonished the Indian corporate sector for not creating enough jobs and not paying workers enough. This despite the government extending multiple benefits to India Inc, including the reduction in corporate tax and goods and services tax (GST) rates.
Last week, at an event organized by an industry body, Prime Minister Narendra Modi admonished the Indian corporate sector for not creating enough jobs and not paying workers enough. This despite the government extending multiple benefits to India Inc, including the reduction in corporate tax and goods and services tax (GST) rates.
The Prime Minister may have been this harsh for the first time, but he is not the first senior government representative to voice these concerns. The chief economic advisor has raised them several times, including in the Economic Survey, and so has the finance minister at multiple forums.
The Prime Minister may have been this harsh for the first time, but he is not the first senior government representative to voice these concerns. The chief economic advisor has raised them several times, including in the Economic Survey, and so has the finance minister at multiple forums.
The concerns are valid as far as earnings of workers and employment in the formal sector are concerned. Data on wages/earnings is available from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) employment surveys, including the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in recent years.
Wages of regular workers have been declining for almost a decade-and-a-half. Between 2011-12 and 2025, real wages of regular workers fell by 0.7% per annum, the longest real decline in independent India for which data is available. These incidentally also declined for those employed in the public sector.
Compare that with the 3.8% per annum growth between 2004-05 and 2011-12. A fair assessment, however, should look at the trend after 2018-19, since most of the pro-corporate policies were implemented after that. Even then, there is a decline of 0.1% per annum in real terms.
On employment creation, the evidence is mixed. Overall employment has increased after 2017-18, but much of this is self-employment, for women and in agriculture. These are signs of a distress-induced increase in employment, not of a vibrant growing economy.
Regular workers also increased, from 84 million in 2011-12 to 112 million in 2018-19 and 145 million by 2025. Their share in total workers rose from 14% in 2004-05 to 18% in 2011-12 and 23.8% in 2018-19 but has since declined marginally to 23.6% in 2025. The tax sops, subsidies and incentives since 2019 have hardly helped increase the share of regular formal workers.
But it is unfair to blame the corporate sector alone for the decline in incomes even though the concern is valid and has ramifications for demand, which has seen a slump since 2015-16.
First, the decline in real earnings of regular workers predates this government’s term. Second, while regular workers’ earnings have declined in real terms, earnings of casual wage workers have also decelerated sharply.
Between 2004-05 and 2011-12, casual wages increased at 6.5% per annum in real terms. The growth rate has slowed down to less than half, at 3.1% per annum, between 2011-12 and 2025. Since 2018-19, growth for private casual work has decelerated further to only 1.8% per annum.
In public works, where the government is the principal employer, real casual wages increased by 0.1% per annum between 2011-12 and 2025, with wages for work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) increasing at only 1.3% per annum in real terms.
Self-employment earnings reported in the PLFS increased by 0.26% per annum between 2017-18 and 2025, with rural self-employed earnings declining by 0.15% per annum. Imputed income for cultivators derived by using national accounts and PLFS show a real decline in income per cultivator since 2015-16. Labour Bureau data on casual wages also shows a real decline of 2% in July-September 2026 compared with a year earlier.
The corporate sector may have been the largest beneficiary of government moves by way of tax sops and other incentives, but it isn’t the only sector responsible for a generalized decline in earnings for the vast majority of workers in the economy.
The government’s own track record, either on public employment or sustaining farmers’ incomes, is no better. To be fair to the corporates, they have been pointing out the systemic nature of demand deficiency in the economy. So much so that an industry body in its 2024 budget proposals recommended raising NREGA wages by 40% along with consumption vouchers to boost demand.
The corporate sector may have been guilty of prioritizing profits over worker welfare, and there is plenty of evidence of this, some of it pointed out in the Economic Survey. Despite its track record, the government offered it such a largesse. With demand sluggish, the corporate sector also can’t be blamed for not investing. And pinning the blame alone is unlikely to change its priorities.
What is important is what should be done to revive demand in the economy. The responsibility for this lies primarily with the government. The corporate sector employs less than 7% of workers, but the fate of the remaining 93% is no better.
Demand revival undoubtedly rests on raising incomes of workers. But it also requires appropriate policies in many sectors where the government has the dominant role.
At a time when real wages are declining and the country is going through severe drought, raising wages under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) scheme, which replaced NREGA in July 2026, will be a good signal of the government’s seriousness on this issue.
The author is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi.