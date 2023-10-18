India’s war on informal labour is turning out bad for workers
Informality seen as a by-product of tax evasion is failing the effort
India’s mission to bring its vast workforce into formal jobs is faltering, leaving a majority of non-farm labour in unincorporated businesses. It isn’t just tax evasion that’s prompting employers to keep workers under the radar. Therefore, putting more transactions under the government’s scanner—via the digital trail of a goods and services levy—may not be the solution.