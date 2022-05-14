India’s wheat ban defies economic logic

Still, the government is expected to procure 18.5 million tonnes. Combined with an opening stock of 19 million tonnes accumulated from procurement in past years, the government should command 37.5 million tonnes. The buffer stocking norm for 1 April is 7.5 million tonnes. That leaves the government with 30 million tonnes, enough to meet the requirements of the public distribution system and regular welfare measures. However, the pandemic relief by way of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which 800 million people are entitled to, in addition to their regular supply under the public distribution system, 5 kg of rice/wheat and 1 kg of lentils per person per month for free, has seen considerable additional offtake of wheat and rice. Therefore, allocations to this scheme would need to be curtailed unless the government wants to augment its procurement at a higher price or tell the would-be buyer that she is welcome to the grain of her choice, so long as it is rice.