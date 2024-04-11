India's youth employment needs close analysis, not casual commentary
Summary
- The ILO-IHD job report should be read without an ideological slant to understand India’s labour market transformations.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) in partnership with the Institute for Human Development (IHD) recently released the India Employment Report 2024, which has a special focus on youth employment. The report, a careful analysis of the job situation in India, created its usual set of headlines. Unfortunately, many of these headlines were mischievous, detracting from many important characteristics of India’s improving labour market. In fact, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran noted in a recent Mint column that it “attracted attention for the concerns more than confidence... expressed."