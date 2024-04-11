India's youth employment needs close analysis, not casual commentary

In discussing youth unemployment, we note a second curious feature in their otherwise detailed analysis. The ILO-IHD report observes that the “incidence of unemployment was much greater… among younger youth than older ones." It notes that in 2022, the unemployment rate was 13.2% for the age group 15-19, compared with 8.6% for the 25-29 age group. However, if we refer to its appendix table A4.2a, we would note that the age group 20-24 has the highest unemployment rate of 16.9%. Noting this difference is important because it highlights the transient character of youth unemployment. If we were to look at the next age band 30-34 (as is available in the PLFS report), we would see that the unemployment rate has further reduced, and is now close to the all-age group average. Even as the report’s authors include relevant data in annexures, the main report does not bring out that in each age group, the unemployment rate has seen consistent declines from 2019 onwards. Further, the gap between the unemployment rate in the age group 20-24 and 25-29 has also narrowed, suggesting that fewer people are staying unemployed, and for shorter periods of time. It is a pity that the authors of the report did not try to assess how long it takes people to get a job and the magnitude of improvement in this over the years.