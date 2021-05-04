India-UK food trade: The case for tariff liberalization

Tariff rationalization can be carried out in a phased manner so that it does not hurt the domestic industry and helps to develop and improve local production, which can in turn then also be exported. While India is a small exporter of alcoholic beverages, exports are rising and can grow more if there are no restrictions on the cost of intermediate products. Therefore, the tariffs on intermediate products can be immediately brought down to zero at the time of implementation of the Early Harvest to support production and value addition in India. For spirits imported in bulk which are then blended and bottled in India, and spirits bottled in origin (BIO), tariffs can be brought down to zero from the present 50% in a phased manner within 3 years of the implementation of the agreement. In addition, India needs to phase out the AIDC cess of 100% in three years. To safeguard the interest of domestic producers, India may put in a threshold limit or a product price only beyond which the tariff will be reduced. This will ensure that domestic products will not face price competition from imports, once the tariff is zero. Such a tariff rationalization strategy, focusing only on liberalization of premium products and intermediate goods will, on one hand, protect the domestic industry, and on the other, enable India to seek reciprocal market access in products of its export interest, both within food and drinks, and in other sectors like apparel.