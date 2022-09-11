India-UK ties can ease an Elizabethan burden

As Britain’s second Elizabethan era ends and another Elizabeth assumes power in London, India-UK ties will focus on trade. While Truss’s in-tray is packed, a quick pact needs priority
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
When Sir Thomas Roe arrived in India in 1614 as England’s ambassador, he was keen on Jahangir’s nod to open a factory in Surat and get preferential access to a large Indian market. But the Mughal emperor wouldn’t be drawn into such humdrum. He was more interested in finding out, in Roe’s words, “What beere was? How was it made? And whether I could make it here. In all which, I satisfied his great demands of State." That was just after the first Elizabethan era, which saw the East India Company set up. The second era by that name ended with last week’s demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years. Once again, a trade deal with India is uppermost in the minds of many Britons. And just like 408 years ago, alcohol is under discussion—this time, the UK’s effort to have us drop a stiff 150% duty on Scotch whisky imports. A cautious belt-and-garter approach makes sense. As a free country, our frame of ties has wisely kept aside the rancour of the anti- colonial struggle for pragmatic engagement. Even as a republic, India is a member of the Commonwealth, which explains Sunday’s mourning for the Queen. Her successor King Charles III’s role will also be as a mere figurehead, though, so New Delhi will be keen to watch the actions of the younger Elizabeth now in power, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
When Sir Thomas Roe arrived in India in 1614 as England’s ambassador, he was keen on Jahangir’s nod to open a factory in Surat and get preferential access to a large Indian market. But the Mughal emperor wouldn’t be drawn into such humdrum. He was more interested in finding out, in Roe’s words, “What beere was? How was it made? And whether I could make it here. In all which, I satisfied his great demands of State." That was just after the first Elizabethan era, which saw the East India Company set up. The second era by that name ended with last week’s demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years. Once again, a trade deal with India is uppermost in the minds of many Britons. And just like 408 years ago, alcohol is under discussion—this time, the UK’s effort to have us drop a stiff 150% duty on Scotch whisky imports. A cautious belt-and-garter approach makes sense. As a free country, our frame of ties has wisely kept aside the rancour of the anti- colonial struggle for pragmatic engagement. Even as a republic, India is a member of the Commonwealth, which explains Sunday’s mourning for the Queen. Her successor King Charles III’s role will also be as a mere figurehead, though, so New Delhi will be keen to watch the actions of the younger Elizabeth now in power, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Truss’s in-tray is crammed. There’s the Ukraine war, where as foreign secretary she played a key role in galvanizing the West against Russia. There’s galloping inflation, which fast-rising food prices took to 10.1% in July, compared with 2% a year ago. There’s an energy headache caused by Moscow’s gas squeeze. Indeed, Britons face a full-blown cost of living crisis. The UK’s budget deficit in 2020-21 was 14.8% of its output, a peacetime record attributed to covid, and while it fell to 6.1% the next year, its debt burden is high and Truss’s tax-cut proposals could add to its fiscal strains. Its post-Brexit policy envisioned a trade reset, and a pact with India could serve our mutual interests well. New Delhi wants the UK to let skilled Indians live and work there with greater ease even as it drops tariffs on labour-intensive Indian exports, while London hopes to have India grant British legal services market access and lower barriers to its Scotch and cars.
Truss’s in-tray is crammed. There’s the Ukraine war, where as foreign secretary she played a key role in galvanizing the West against Russia. There’s galloping inflation, which fast-rising food prices took to 10.1% in July, compared with 2% a year ago. There’s an energy headache caused by Moscow’s gas squeeze. Indeed, Britons face a full-blown cost of living crisis. The UK’s budget deficit in 2020-21 was 14.8% of its output, a peacetime record attributed to covid, and while it fell to 6.1% the next year, its debt burden is high and Truss’s tax-cut proposals could add to its fiscal strains. Its post-Brexit policy envisioned a trade reset, and a pact with India could serve our mutual interests well. New Delhi wants the UK to let skilled Indians live and work there with greater ease even as it drops tariffs on labour-intensive Indian exports, while London hopes to have India grant British legal services market access and lower barriers to its Scotch and cars.
Other aspects of a pact hold high potential, too, especially in areas like Indian production of British defence equipment and cooperation in technology, including artificial intelligence and data exchange. The latter needs us to enact a data protection law, which New Delhi has promised “soon". One ruffle appears to be over timing. Both sides have spoken about wrapping up an early-harvest interim pact by Diwali, or October-end. But the House of Lords’ panel on such agreements, while welcoming the prospect of a free trade pact, has questioned the UK government’s objectives behind the proposed deal, asking why a deadline is needed. On the day Truss took over as PM, Britain’s upper house held a debate on the proposed pact, where some speakers pointed to our record of buying Russian oil in spite of Western sanctions on Russia. Equally, however, a robust defence was mounted of India-UK ties. Last year, Truss had spoken of a “sweet spot of trade dynamics" between the two partners. Deadlines matter in such talks. Else, industry lobbies tend to jump in, seeking ever bigger concessions. And we mustn’t let a good thing get held up.