India-UK ties can ease an Elizabethan burden

When Sir Thomas Roe arrived in India in 1614 as England’s ambassador, he was keen on Jahangir’s nod to open a factory in Surat and get preferential access to a large Indian market. But the Mughal emperor wouldn’t be drawn into such humdrum. He was more interested in finding out, in Roe’s words, “What beere was? How was it made? And whether I could make it here. In all which, I satisfied his great demands of State." That was just after the first Elizabethan era, which saw the East India Company set up. The second era by that name ended with last week’s demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years. Once again, a trade deal with India is uppermost in the minds of many Britons. And just like 408 years ago, alcohol is under discussion—this time, the UK’s effort to have us drop a stiff 150% duty on Scotch whisky imports. A cautious belt-and-garter approach makes sense. As a free country, our frame of ties has wisely kept aside the rancour of the anti- colonial struggle for pragmatic engagement. Even as a republic, India is a member of the Commonwealth, which explains Sunday’s mourning for the Queen. Her successor King Charles III’s role will also be as a mere figurehead, though, so New Delhi will be keen to watch the actions of the younger Elizabeth now in power, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss.

