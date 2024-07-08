India-UK ties: Dump the old baggage and focus on trade and multilateralism

Keir Starmer finally has the mandate and credentials to shake off the historical burden which has dogged ties between India and Britain’s Labour Party since the 1930s, a long arc that began with the jaundiced view taken of Mahatma Gandhi by Ramsay MacDonald, Labour’s first elected prime minister, and terminated in former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent positions on Indian policy.

Starmer, who took his Labour Party to a historic landslide win in Britain’s Parliamentary elections, now has the tailwind to re-imagine London’s ties with India, which is the world’s fastest growing major economy and gaining heft. Mutual ties need not be burdened by the weight of MacDonaldism, which viewed the Congress Party’s call for independence through imperialist lenses.

It should also not be held hostage to constituency pandering, as was the case when a former Labour foreign secretary abandoned objectivity in the UK’s foreign policy towards India to please a section of voters.

Our bilateral engagement is robust and multi-faceted, spanning trade and economy, defence and security, climate change, science and technology, among other fields. Two areas that could benefit both nations need renewed focus.

The first is trade ties, which should be strengthened through a free trade agreement (FTA) that has been in the works for some time now. After 14 rounds, talks remain inconclusive; senior British trade negotiators unsuccessfully tried a “last gasp" attempt in January 2024 before elections began in both India and the UK.

Former Tory prime minister Boris Johnson had spiritedly promised to wrap the deal by Diwali 2022, but is unlikely to be finalized by even this Diwali, given that London’s new regime will need time to grasp details. But hope springs eternal, and, going by comments made by Labour representatives, the agreement may well get signed by next Diwali.

Thankfully, the Starmer government seems to have invested considerable hope in the FTA materializing. While some sticking points have held it up, no whiff of MacDonaldism should get a chance to stymie the pact.

Starmer’s finance minister Rachel Reeves has inherited a sluggish economy laden with debt; she should view the FTA as a stepping stone to a comprehensive agreement that will help revive investments and jobs. One possible way of achieving that is offering Britain as a gateway to European markets, allowing Indian businesses to take advantage of the UK-EU trade deal of 2021.

The second—unexplored—area of cooperation lies in jointly reviving multilateralism and multilateral institutions. Since 2004, London has consistently backed India’s claim to permanent membership of the UN Security Council. But there are many other areas in which both nations seem to have adopted conflicting stands.

Britain, which has traditionally sided with industrialized countries on certain issues, would do well to review its stance to boost its own economy. One example is trade in agriculture, in which Britain has unfailingly joined the chorus of rich nations against farmer subsidies in poor economies, while unconscionably ignoring higher farm subsidies in advanced.

The other area is climate-change talks, in which the UK, again, has let the principle of fairness down: while launching broadsides against developing nations, it overlooked the West’s excess emissions. Starmer now has a popular mandate to shed all vestiges of distasteful MacDonaldism from India-UK ties.