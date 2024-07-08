India-UK ties: Dump the old baggage and focus on trade and multilateralism
Summary
- Starmer’s Labour victory offers Britain a chance to shake off the last vestiges of a misguided India-view. The relationship should go beyond trade—with an FTA in the works—to cover mutual interests in world affairs.
Keir Starmer finally has the mandate and credentials to shake off the historical burden which has dogged ties between India and Britain’s Labour Party since the 1930s, a long arc that began with the jaundiced view taken of Mahatma Gandhi by Ramsay MacDonald, Labour’s first elected prime minister, and terminated in former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s apparent positions on Indian policy.