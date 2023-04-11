India-UK ties: Pursue that free trade deal1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:11 AM IST
Such agreements are important to boost trade as new alignments take shape across the world
It’s indeed reassuring that talks between India and the UK over a free trade agreement that has been in the works have not stalled. These negotiations are “going on as we speak," India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Washington. Negotiations are also underway with the EU and Canada, she added.
