India-UK ties: Pursue that free trade deal

As far as possible, economic matters should not be mixed with other issues, especially when it involves countries with which we’ve generally had warm relations. No doubt, British law enforcers need to do better in keeping mobs off the premises of our diplomatic mission there. But commercial ties cannot be allowed to snap over a stray British failure on that front. In world affairs, we must always keep what’s important in focus. May our trade ties thrive. Both countries will benefit.

