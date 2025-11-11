The new India-US defence pact offers reassurance in uncertain times—Will dissonance in other areas test its success?
As technology, geopolitics and warfare evolve at breakneck speed, the new India-US defence framework provides a much-needed roadmap for bilateral security relations. However, its success will hinge on whether both sides can translate intent into shared innovation, trust and strategic depth.
It has long been held that the defence partnership between India and the US forms the strongest pillar of their bilateral relationship. Major defence acquisitions, technology transfers and growing strategic convergences in the Indo-Pacific over the past two decades have reinforced this belief.