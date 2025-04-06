From US tariffs to a trade deal: What are India’s strategic options?
Summary
- Given the pseudo-reciprocal approach taken by the US for its new 26% tariff on Indian exports, we shouldn’t rush into a bilateral trade pact. We should first watch how various scenarios might unfold, while stepping up domestic reforms. Here’s a scenario analysis.
In the India-US Joint Statement of 13 February 2025, both sides set a target of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. During the visit of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to New Delhi (26-29 March 2025), the two sides agreed to discuss a mutually beneficial, multi-sector bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with the goal of finalizing its first tranche by the fall of 2025.