It is apparent that IndiGo has used its dominance of India’s air travel market to blackmail the authorities into giving it relief—albeit temporary—from compliance with tighter rules on night landings and how long and late into the wee hours pilots and crew can be put to work. In the process, it has penalized the vast majority of air travellers.
IndiGo held aviation to ransom: This should cue a structural overhaul of the sector
SummaryThe airline’s dominance and sub-par regulation are both to blame for the chaos that marooned passengers and sent fares soaring. The crisis demands antitrust scrutiny of IndiGo, a look at the case for its split-up and measures to ease market concentration—such as relief from the Airbus-Boeing duopoly
