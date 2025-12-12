Nothing seems wrong—until suddenly, everything is. IndiGo’s spectacular meltdown is a reminder that even the most admired firms can be undone not by a single failure, but by an ecosystem where expectations silently drift away from rules.
The IndiGo chaos reveals the fragility of what was taken as efficiency
SummaryIndia’s No. 1 airline deserves criticism for the disruption it caused, but public scrutiny should be directed at government regulation as well. Public confidence in aviation has been shaken and will take a lot more to rebuild than what we’ve seen so far.
