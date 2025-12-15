Last fortnight, I was in Bengaluru, where, along with hundreds of other passengers, we saw IndiGo shuffle flight schedules like a pack of cards. Travellers across the country faced delays of up to 12 hours. The airline, controlling above 60% of India’s aviation market, had collapsed.
IndiGo’s collapse has shown just how hard it is for India to shed its legacy of passive governance
SummaryThe IndiGo fiasco has revealed a deeper national problem: regulators awash in data yet blind to risk. The episode shows how we have failed to replace reactive governance with a pre-emptive model enabled by real-time information.
