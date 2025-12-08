Last week was yet another education in how fragile markets truly are. When one private airline faltered, schedules collapsed, weddings were disrupted, families struggled, students fought to reach exam venues and businesses scrambled. A logistical nightmare became a dark reminder of something even more profound: markets, especially concentrated ones, can turn predatory in a crisis unless they’re regulated well.
Lesson from India’s aviation market failure: The Invisible Hand is theory but regulation is a must
SummaryThe IndiGo crisis is a reminder of a deeper truth: Adam Smith’s famous Invisible Hand fails far too often for us to rely on market mechanisms. When prices surge to exploit customers, regulation that resists capture and intervenes effectively is all we can count on.
Last week was yet another education in how fragile markets truly are. When one private airline faltered, schedules collapsed, weddings were disrupted, families struggled, students fought to reach exam venues and businesses scrambled. A logistical nightmare became a dark reminder of something even more profound: markets, especially concentrated ones, can turn predatory in a crisis unless they’re regulated well.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More