What the IndiGo fiasco tells us: The role played by the state is being taken over by mega corporations

End-to-end consolidation has a paradoxical effect on the consumer experience. In the short-term, customer value improves sharply as prices fall and convenience rises. Ordering, paying, streaming, scheduling— all this becomes easier. However, the character of the experience changes. What once came from competition now comes from standardization. When a single platform defines what ‘good service’ means, it is no longer an aspiration but a template. Can templates be allowed to evolve without consumer inputs? Let’s think about that.