Opinion
Indigo soars in Q1, but is it too early to celebrate?
Summary
- While the spectacular results are a cause for cheer, the unpredictable nature of the airline business means it’s not yet time to break out the champagne
An apocryphal story about billionaire British aviation entrepreneur Richard Branson goes like this: when asked by a fan how one could become a millionaire, Branson reportedly replied, “First, you start with a billion dollars. Then you start an airline."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more