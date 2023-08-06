Indigo soars in Q1, but is it too early to celebrate?

The third was savings in fuel costs. Over the years, Indigo has been steadily shifting towards more fuel-efficient engines. It has managed to retire nearly its entire fleet of aircraft equipped with conventional engines, replacing them with fuel-efficient ones. It once had 180 aircraft with the less-efficient engine options but this number is now estimated to be under 20. In fact, the plan was to eliminate them all by 2022, but this was delayed because of supply issues with Pratt & Whitney. Future orders will be fitted with CFM LEAP engines.

