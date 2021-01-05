Individual privacy must underpin data security

It is no exaggeration that the success of India’s digital economy depends on popular perceptions of online data security. If people’s confidence in the ecosystem of e-transactions begins to fall, it would be a setback in a sphere that has won the country global admiration. There are other big threats that lurk online, too. Cyber terrorists, for example, could wreak havoc by breaking into computer systems that control weaponizable objects. While these worries are valid, we must resist the urge to rush a data-protection law through Parliament without wide and deep deliberations on what is the best way to fortify India online. Since data misuse is a global problem, and it is not only about egregious forms of theft, the steps taken by private companies and regulatory regimes elsewhere should be instructive. Apple Inc, for example, has sought to safeguard the privacy of its iPhone users from apps that track them online by putting explicit prior-consent protocols in place for data usage. Too many apps, after all, get us to casually sign our data rights away through the simple device of an ‘agree’ button. The EU, meanwhile, has formulated rules that aim to grant people legal control of their own data.