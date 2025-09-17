Beyond the bombs: The hidden threat of digital terrorism in Southeast Asia
Summary
Countries in southeast Asia must adapt their counter-terrorism efforts to digital realities. Modern militancy can’t be policed solely by security agencies and parents are often clueless of youth exposure to Islamist propaganda over the internet.
Indonesia hasn’t suffered a major terror attack in more than two years. But this calm is deceptive. The threat has shifted online, making it harder to detect, and potentially more insidious.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story