Beyond the bombs: The hidden threat of digital terrorism in Southeast Asia

Still, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic. Indonesian officials have lauded what’s been dubbed a ‘Zero Attack’ phenomenon since 2023. Last year, Jemaah Islamiyah, once the region’s most feared terrorist group (it was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings), said it was formally disbanding. In the Philippines, the partial decommissioning of the armed wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is encouraging, notwithstanding recent concerns over tensions in the group.