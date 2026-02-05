Indonesia is tightening capital controls and other emerging markets could follow suit
Capital controls were once taboo for countries courting global investors. Indonesia is now testing that assumption by tightening its rules on the use of export earnings—and betting that foreign investment won’t be deterred. Others in Asia may be watching closely.
Back in the day, when a country’s currency was under pressure, the worst thing it could do was impose capital controls. Stopping money from leaving might work temporarily, but it would cause investors to lose faith and shut the country out of financial markets in the long run. In a laissez-faire world of globalization, nothing could be worse than that.