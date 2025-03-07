Indo-Pacific security: India mustn’t let Diego Garcia fall off its map
Summary
- This American air-base in the Indian Ocean has been part of US-UK talks as London plans to hand the island over to Mauritius. Given a cloud over the Quad and our Indo-Pacific stakes, we must hedge our risk.
In any word association test, ‘Diego’ would cue the name of football legend Maradona. But for elderly Indians, it recalls Diego Garcia, a geopolitical bugbear of the Cold War era, when India wanted the US to withdraw its forces from an air-base on a small island by that name in the Indian Ocean.