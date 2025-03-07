Indo-Pacific security: India mustn’t let Diego Garcia fall off its map

While the timeline of what’s on offer seems to have impressed Trump, we await a haze to lift over how Diego Garcia fits into his world view. The long ‘lease’ he referred to would probably be a sub-lease for the island’s use. This 30-sq-km patch of land is part of the Chagos Archipelago, which Britain had once governed as part of a colony that included Mauritius, but retained after the latter’s freedom in 1968.