Indus Waters Treaty: Balancing national interests and global image4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:04 PM IST
- To fail to work out the kinks in the treaty or, worse, to appear like a bully itself in the process might reverse the impression that India has developed so assiduously after much work at home and diplomacy abroad
The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) has survived the several vicissitudes of India-Pakistan ties. Apart from the wars the two countries fought, Pakistan has been regular in its complaints against Indian actions as an upper riparian state. There has also historically been great dissatisfaction within Jammu and Kashmir on the grounds that the Treaty directly restricted its right to use the waters – the state legislature even passed a resolution in the early 2000s calling for abandoning the Treaty and later for at least revising it. Last week, New Delhi finally served notice to Pakistan, asking for modifications as the Treaty itself allows.
