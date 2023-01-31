Indus Waters Treaty: Balancing national interests and global image

For one, Pakistan has since 2015 been objecting to two Indian hydroelectric projects, one on the Jhelum and the Chenab rivers, without explaining to India at any of their Permanent Indus Commission meetings exactly what its reasons were. Further, after first requesting the World Bank, also a party to the Treaty, to appoint a Neutral Expert, it switched to asking for a Court of Arbitration. For its part, last year, the World Bank inexplicably decided to launch both Neutral Expert and the Court of Arbitration processes. New Delhi has argued that the two mechanisms running simultaneously create the potential for contradictory judgements and undermining the Treaty itself; its move to amend the Treaty came two days before the latter body met for the first time.