India has held off the Indus Waters Treaty with due legitimacy
SummaryFundamental and unforeseen changes in circumstances—from climate change to cross-border terrorism—allow India to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) signed with Pakistan in abeyance. However, New Delhi does need to tread cautiously.
Following the terror attack of 22 April on civilians in Pahalgam that India traced to Pakistan, the Indian government announced that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 would be held in “abeyance" with immediate effect.
