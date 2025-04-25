Explore

Mint Quick Edit | India can gain Indus leverage over Pakistan

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 25 Apr 2025, 07:00 AM IST
This is a long-range form of coercive diplomacy, the power of which must not be underestimated. (ANI)
This is a long-range form of coercive diplomacy, the power of which must not be underestimated. (ANI)

Summary

Don’t understimate the power of long-range coercive diplomacy, whose use India has signalled with its suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. It’s a tool that hasn’t been tested.

In response to the heinous terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, New Delhi has held in abeyance the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that laid down how India and Pakistan would share the water flows of the Indus river system. Pakistan got access to Indus, Jhelum and Chenab waters, while India got Ravi, Beas and Sutlej flows. 

Also Read: Pahalgam attack: Retaliation is easy, but restraint serves India’s long-term interests

A deal being suspended that survived three wars with Pakistan is significant for the leverage it could grant New Delhi over Islamabad. Pakistani farming would be vulnerable to Indian water-release decisions if storage dams are built on the rivers Pakistan relies on; the treaty allowed only dams that let the water flow freely. Damming might take years, but could pack a powerful message for Pakistan to mend its ways. 

Also Read: Kashmir simmers but Pakistan’s game has no winners

This is a long-range form of coercive diplomacy, the power of which must not be underestimated. While a military strike at terror camps, as India undertook after the Pulwama attack of 2019, has the advantage of target specificity, the threat of a water-squeeze has not been tested. 

Also Read: Mint Explainer: India puts Indus Waters Treaty on ice—what’s at stake for both sides

Islamabad may try to seek legal recourse, but in global affairs, as we often see in battles, the high ground matters. And in this case, it’s clear that India holds it.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue