Mint Quick Edit | India can gain Indus leverage over Pakistan
SummaryDon’t understimate the power of long-range coercive diplomacy, whose use India has signalled with its suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. It’s a tool that hasn’t been tested.
In response to the heinous terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, New Delhi has held in abeyance the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty that laid down how India and Pakistan would share the water flows of the Indus river system. Pakistan got access to Indus, Jhelum and Chenab waters, while India got Ravi, Beas and Sutlej flows.