Mint Quick Edit | India can gain Indus leverage over Pakistan

A deal being suspended that survived three wars with Pakistan is significant for the leverage it could grant New Delhi over Islamabad. Pakistani farming would be vulnerable to Indian water-release decisions if storage dams are built on the rivers Pakistan relies on; the treaty allowed only dams that let the water flow freely. Damming might take years, but could pack a powerful message for Pakistan to mend its ways.

This is a long-range form of coercive diplomacy, the power of which must not be underestimated. While a military strike at terror camps, as India undertook after the Pulwama attack of 2019, has the advantage of target specificity, the threat of a water-squeeze has not been tested.

Islamabad may try to seek legal recourse, but in global affairs, as we often see in battles, the high ground matters. And in this case, it's clear that India holds it.