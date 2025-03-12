The IndusInd Bank share crash holds many lessons: Most of all for RBI
Summary
- The lender lost over a quarter of its market cap in a single day. Thankfully, investors and depositors march to a different tune, but this week’s mayhem in its shares leaves all stakeholders with much to mull over.
The biggest single-day fall in the price of IndusInd Bank shares on Tuesday, 11 March, wiping out more than a quarter of its market value, raises a number of questions. The sharp sell-off followed the lender’s disclosure of accounting discrepancies related to its derivative trades, triggering a spate of analyst downgrades.