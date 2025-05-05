IndusInd saga: No escape from heightened bank vigilance
SummaryThe sordid saga of this bank’s derivative trading losses has seen the exit of top executives after new relevations from Grant Thornton’s forensic audit. But the story isn’t over and we can’t afford public confidence in banks being shaken so often.
As the sordid saga of events at IndusInd Bank unfolds, it is possible the coming days will see more skeletons tumble out of its closet. Within days of a forensic audit by Grant Thornton having found—as reported by Mint—that senior bank officials were aware of lapses in its accounting of derivative trades (that led to a loss of ₹1,959 crore), first its deputy chief executive Arun Khurana and then a day later its CEO Sumant Kathpalia resigned.