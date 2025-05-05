IndusInd saga: No escape from heightened bank vigilance

Grant Thornton was appointed by IndusInd to identify the root cause of the discrepancies, assess the correctness and impact of the accounting treatment of the relevant derivative contracts and establish accountability. Email trails, it appears, point to Khurana being aware of the trades in question, although in his interaction with analysts on 10 March, when the bank first disclosed the irregularities, he had portrayed the lapse as procedural, rather than deliberate, the result of adopting a new framework that the bank was required to by RBI.