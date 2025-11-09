Dani Rodrik: The world needs a new economic playbook to tackle its biggest challenges in a fractured world
The world’s biggest issues—climate change, middle-class decline and poverty—demand new policy approaches. Industrial policy must be updated to account for the needs of a green transition and manufacturing's reduced job-creation capacity. For this, local policies will fare better than top-down ones.
We need new ideas to address the three greatest economic challenges of our time: climate change, the erosion of the middle class and poverty. The first is an existential threat to our physical environment; the second drives polarization and undermines democracy; and the third is a moral scourge. Yet with authoritarianism and economic nationalism on the rise, there seems to be little reason for optimism on any of these fronts.