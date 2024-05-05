Industrial policy is back with a vengeance everywhere
Summary
- Governments globally are intervening to prop up manufacturing but its efficacy is unclear. India’s government must address the real reasons behind the private sector’s unwillingness to invest at home.
The state has made a comeback. Or, to be more precise, industrial policies have made a comeback. Events over the past 10-12 years have forced governments across the world to re-engage with micro-policies that seek to improve industrial competitiveness through administrative measures, including subsidies, and protect domestic industry from global competition, mostly through tariff increases.