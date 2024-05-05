Industrial policy is back with a vengeance everywhere

A dashboard (bit.ly/4bmROSs) created by researcher Jack Conness shows over 150 companies have so far invested $106 billion under the Act, generating 88,000 jobs. The second piece of legislation is the CHIPS and Science Act, which was also signed in August 2022. This Act sets aside $39 billion to be paid out as subsidy for building new semiconductor plants and for expanding existing fabrication units, and includes a 25% investment tax credit. The Conness dashboard shows CHIPS has so far inspired $157 billion worth of investment for 28 projects, resulting in over 25,000 jobs.