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Industrial policy now has broad World Bank approval but the case for universal adoption remains unclear

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read5 May 2026, 02:01 PM IST
One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it.
One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it.
Summary

The World Bank has endorsed the idea of industrial policy with some conditions, reversing its stance of the early 1990s. What its new paper doesn’t address, though, is what happens if every country goes for it.

Gift this article

Dennis Robertson was not only one of the finest economic minds of the 20th century, but also an elegant writer who was known for his witticisms. In an essay written in 1956, Robertson quipped: “High-brow opinion is like a hunted hare; if you stand in the same place, or nearly the same place, it can be relied upon to come round to you in a circle.”

Dennis Robertson was not only one of the finest economic minds of the 20th century, but also an elegant writer who was known for his witticisms. In an essay written in 1956, Robertson quipped: “High-brow opinion is like a hunted hare; if you stand in the same place, or nearly the same place, it can be relied upon to come round to you in a circle.”

Those words resonate while reading a new report by the World Bank on industrial policy, or targeted government intervention to shape the economic structure of a country by promoting, protecting or developing specific industries deemed vital to economic growth, export competitiveness, import substitution or geopolitical strategy.

Those words resonate while reading a new report by the World Bank on industrial policy, or targeted government intervention to shape the economic structure of a country by promoting, protecting or developing specific industries deemed vital to economic growth, export competitiveness, import substitution or geopolitical strategy.

In simpler terms, the government has a say in what is produced within a country. The multilateral lender had famously released a report in 1993 on the miracle economies of East Asia, where it had said that the main reasons for success stories in the region were sound macroeconomic management, investment in human capital and productivity growth driven by export industries. Industrial policy to aid specific sectors or companies was less important in comparison.

Also Read | The comeback of industrial policy—and what it means for capital flows

Cut to 2026. World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill wrote in the foreword to its new report that the earlier injunction against industrial policy “has not aged well—it has the practical value of a floppy disk today.”

In 2019, economists at the International Monetary Fund had a witty title for a paper that described industrial policy as ‘the policy that shall not be named.’ Be it the analogy of the hunted hare, the floppy disk or Lord Voldemort of Harry Potter novels, it is clear that the pendulum has swung back towards industrial policy.

At the heart of the new framework is a set of three country characteristics that the report argues are decisive in determining what kind of industrial policy is feasible. These are: government capacity for sustained interaction with multiple businesses and industries; local market size to achieve economies of scale; and fiscal space to bear the costs of business subsidies without sacrificing spending on social services.

Interestingly, the World Bank says that India scores well on all three, which implicitly means it has the requisite means to pursue industrial policy.

Also Read | Rahul Jacob: Grab the chance to reset India’s industrial policy

This is a useful taxonomy. It does what good policy frameworks are supposed to do: it converts an ideological debate into a diagnostic one. The question is no longer whether industrial policy is virtuous or vicious in the abstract, but whether a particular government in a particular country at a particular moment has the three things it needs to make a particular tool work.

These three traits determine which of 15 possible industrial policy tools will work best—ranging from industrial parks and job-skills training all the way to import tariffs, production subsidies and competitive exchange-rate devaluations. These tools are a mix of sharp and blunt instruments, and their effectiveness depends on progressively higher levels of market size, government capacity and fiscal space.

In the case of India, there is a lot of attention paid to industrial policy at the sub-national level, especially in Tamil Nadu. The World Bank has paid special attention to how the state succeeded in attracting production of Apple’s iPhone 16 through a combination of what it describes as a top-down and bottom-up approach.

The former includes subsidies for specific industries, while the latter covers specific coordination failures such as lack of housing for workers. It built housing for 18,000 workers near the factory site even before the production facility came up, something that a private builder may not have invested in without guarantees of adequate rental returns.

Also Read | Industrial policy is back with a vengeance everywhere

One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it. The World Bank reports that all 183 member countries target at least one industry. There are some noteworthy patterns here. For example, poor countries often depend on blunt instruments such as higher tariffs to promote domestic production, while upper-middle-income countries are big spenders on business subsidies.

However, Gill warns in a recent blog on the World Bank website: “By itself, industrial policy has seldom been a game-changer: the record shows that, even under ideal conditions (emphasis added), it results in an average gain of just 1% of [gross domestic product]. Still, in an era of persistently sluggish growth, every option to boost growth ought to be considered.”

Also Read | AI-pocalypse now: India must act before the coming AI insurge hits its IT sector

The report’s most important omission is this: Can all 183 countries pursue an industrial policy simultaneously?

It is akin to a mutual depreciation problem in foreign-exchange markets. It is logically impossible for all countries to depreciate their currencies together. Just as all countries cannot run trade surpluses. Does something similar apply to industrial policy?

Also Read | China shock: Will manufacturing elsewhere in Asia survive? Depends on reforms

The East Asian success stories had something that no framework can manufacture on demand: they were exporting into a global economy that was broadly open and not itself engaged in the same game.

South Korea’s shipbuilding and semiconductor industries were subsidized at home and targeted markets overseas that, whatever their imperfections, were not simultaneously running competing subsidy programmes of comparable scale. It is hard to believe, for example, that all major economies can achieve economies of scale—and hence efficiency—in semiconductors for domestic use.

In other words, is the very ubiquity of industrial policy in our times also a barrier to its eventual success?

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsIndustrial policy now has broad World Bank approval but the case for universal adoption remains unclear

Industrial policy now has broad World Bank approval but the case for universal adoption remains unclear

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
4 min read5 May 2026, 02:01 PM IST
One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it.
One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it.
Summary

The World Bank has endorsed the idea of industrial policy with some conditions, reversing its stance of the early 1990s. What its new paper doesn’t address, though, is what happens if every country goes for it.

Gift this article

Dennis Robertson was not only one of the finest economic minds of the 20th century, but also an elegant writer who was known for his witticisms. In an essay written in 1956, Robertson quipped: “High-brow opinion is like a hunted hare; if you stand in the same place, or nearly the same place, it can be relied upon to come round to you in a circle.”

Dennis Robertson was not only one of the finest economic minds of the 20th century, but also an elegant writer who was known for his witticisms. In an essay written in 1956, Robertson quipped: “High-brow opinion is like a hunted hare; if you stand in the same place, or nearly the same place, it can be relied upon to come round to you in a circle.”

Those words resonate while reading a new report by the World Bank on industrial policy, or targeted government intervention to shape the economic structure of a country by promoting, protecting or developing specific industries deemed vital to economic growth, export competitiveness, import substitution or geopolitical strategy.

Those words resonate while reading a new report by the World Bank on industrial policy, or targeted government intervention to shape the economic structure of a country by promoting, protecting or developing specific industries deemed vital to economic growth, export competitiveness, import substitution or geopolitical strategy.

In simpler terms, the government has a say in what is produced within a country. The multilateral lender had famously released a report in 1993 on the miracle economies of East Asia, where it had said that the main reasons for success stories in the region were sound macroeconomic management, investment in human capital and productivity growth driven by export industries. Industrial policy to aid specific sectors or companies was less important in comparison.

Also Read | The comeback of industrial policy—and what it means for capital flows

Cut to 2026. World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill wrote in the foreword to its new report that the earlier injunction against industrial policy “has not aged well—it has the practical value of a floppy disk today.”

In 2019, economists at the International Monetary Fund had a witty title for a paper that described industrial policy as ‘the policy that shall not be named.’ Be it the analogy of the hunted hare, the floppy disk or Lord Voldemort of Harry Potter novels, it is clear that the pendulum has swung back towards industrial policy.

At the heart of the new framework is a set of three country characteristics that the report argues are decisive in determining what kind of industrial policy is feasible. These are: government capacity for sustained interaction with multiple businesses and industries; local market size to achieve economies of scale; and fiscal space to bear the costs of business subsidies without sacrificing spending on social services.

Interestingly, the World Bank says that India scores well on all three, which implicitly means it has the requisite means to pursue industrial policy.

Also Read | Rahul Jacob: Grab the chance to reset India’s industrial policy

This is a useful taxonomy. It does what good policy frameworks are supposed to do: it converts an ideological debate into a diagnostic one. The question is no longer whether industrial policy is virtuous or vicious in the abstract, but whether a particular government in a particular country at a particular moment has the three things it needs to make a particular tool work.

These three traits determine which of 15 possible industrial policy tools will work best—ranging from industrial parks and job-skills training all the way to import tariffs, production subsidies and competitive exchange-rate devaluations. These tools are a mix of sharp and blunt instruments, and their effectiveness depends on progressively higher levels of market size, government capacity and fiscal space.

In the case of India, there is a lot of attention paid to industrial policy at the sub-national level, especially in Tamil Nadu. The World Bank has paid special attention to how the state succeeded in attracting production of Apple’s iPhone 16 through a combination of what it describes as a top-down and bottom-up approach.

The former includes subsidies for specific industries, while the latter covers specific coordination failures such as lack of housing for workers. It built housing for 18,000 workers near the factory site even before the production facility came up, something that a private builder may not have invested in without guarantees of adequate rental returns.

Also Read | Industrial policy is back with a vengeance everywhere

One salient fact about industrial policy in our times is that most governments seem to have some variant of it. The World Bank reports that all 183 member countries target at least one industry. There are some noteworthy patterns here. For example, poor countries often depend on blunt instruments such as higher tariffs to promote domestic production, while upper-middle-income countries are big spenders on business subsidies.

However, Gill warns in a recent blog on the World Bank website: “By itself, industrial policy has seldom been a game-changer: the record shows that, even under ideal conditions (emphasis added), it results in an average gain of just 1% of [gross domestic product]. Still, in an era of persistently sluggish growth, every option to boost growth ought to be considered.”

Also Read | AI-pocalypse now: India must act before the coming AI insurge hits its IT sector

The report’s most important omission is this: Can all 183 countries pursue an industrial policy simultaneously?

It is akin to a mutual depreciation problem in foreign-exchange markets. It is logically impossible for all countries to depreciate their currencies together. Just as all countries cannot run trade surpluses. Does something similar apply to industrial policy?

Also Read | China shock: Will manufacturing elsewhere in Asia survive? Depends on reforms

The East Asian success stories had something that no framework can manufacture on demand: they were exporting into a global economy that was broadly open and not itself engaged in the same game.

South Korea’s shipbuilding and semiconductor industries were subsidized at home and targeted markets overseas that, whatever their imperfections, were not simultaneously running competing subsidy programmes of comparable scale. It is hard to believe, for example, that all major economies can achieve economies of scale—and hence efficiency—in semiconductors for domestic use.

In other words, is the very ubiquity of industrial policy in our times also a barrier to its eventual success?

The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsIndustrial policy now has broad World Bank approval but the case for universal adoption remains unclear
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