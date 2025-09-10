Devina Mehra: What does ‘merit’ mean? And how it relates to investing
Summary
In investing, as in life, we should attain clarity on whether success is better attributed to our skills or our luck. What is parity? What is privilege? These are pressing questions.
A couple of months ago, I was at the British Museum, and besides pondering what would be left if everything in its halls that was looted from the rest of the world was returned (pretty much nothing), I had to contemplate something else as well.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story