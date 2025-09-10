Devina Mehra: What does ‘merit’ mean? And how it relates to investing

Now suppose someone does get into a so-called good school on the basis of some social quota; even then, is it a level playing field? Besides the way such children are often treated by other students and teachers, they also lack the kind of support at home that other kids may take for granted. There is also the prism of expectations: both in terms of the chores they are expected to do after school hours as well as how much encouragement they get to score well and aim high.