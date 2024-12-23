Inequality woes: Don’t dismiss Piketty’s advice for India on tax policy
Summary
- The country has all but embraced the low-tax formula of Reaganomics, but it may now be time to address a crisis of worsening inequality. Thomas Piketty’s arguments deserve a hearing.
Speaking at an event recently, Thomas Piketty, author of Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2013), recommended an ambitious plan for tax justice in India, asking the richest Indians who have gained the most from economic liberalization to part with some of their wealth accumulation to pay for higher investment in public services such as education and health.