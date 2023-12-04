‘Inevitable India' rings especially true in the world of technology

It is very interesting to see how India is now applying the same principle to navigate the artificial intelligence (AI) transition. It is fantastic to see the country looking at emerging technologies like AI from the lens of opportunity and impact, rather than just fear and risks. Of course, it is important to ensure safety and adequate oversight. However, like we have done with DPI, the India playbook is to build safety and inclusion into the very design principles of AI. For us, it has to be about making safe AI and not making AI safe.

