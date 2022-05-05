Inflation and what to do about it: Secure cheap Russian oil at least

Core inflation as currently (and wrongly) measured, averaged 5.98% over that June to March period. The revised core excluding fuel in all its uses averages 5.41%. It still includes the indirect impact of fuel through transportation, which is set to go up further, as auto and taxi fares are adjusted upwards, and as costs of transporting all goods spirals their prices up further. It will also reflect the price rise in intermediates like steel, as also the impact of the Shanghai lockdown on prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and a whole host of other inputs in the global supply chain. Not to mention semi-conductors and fertilizer. But it gives us inflation shorn of the direct impact of food and fuel inflation, and that is what a core measure is supposed to do.