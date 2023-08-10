Monetary policy announcements, rather rate-setting decisions, have an air of mystery about them. Given their outsize impact on financial markets, a lingering sense of ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ is par for the course whenever monetary policy committees (MPCs) meet.

In that sense, the just-concluded meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) MPC was an exception to the rule. It was a relatively open-and-shut case, with markets unanimous that the MPC would opt for the status quo. Even so, there was just that soupçon of uncertainty up to the moment of Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement on Thursday morning, confirming that yes, markets had called it right: The policy—or repo—rate, at which RBI infuses liquidity into the system, has been kept unchanged at 6.5% for the third successive time. So has the stance, ‘focused on withdrawal of accommodation.’

The decision, at the third of the six MPC meetings scheduled for 2023-24, is of a piece with decisions taken earlier. Rewind to the first MPC meet of this fiscal year and the Governor’s statement in April 2023. “The Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%… with readiness to act, should the situation so warrant… The MPC also decided …to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth. Let me emphasize that the decision to pause on the repo rate is for this meeting only" (emphasis added).

Fast forward to the Governor’s statement after the next meeting in June 2023. “The MPC decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50%…. The MPC also decided… to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth."

Spot the differences, other than the dates. First, while the April statement spoke of a “readiness to act, should the situation so warrant," the June statement was silent on this. One could argue the affirmation is superfluous, since it is the job of central banks “to act, should the situation so warrant." But in a world where every word the governor says is dissected and parsed, to ridiculous lengths at times, the absence of this clause in the June statement did not go unnoticed.

Second, in the April statement and the press conference that followed, Governor Das went to great lengths to affirm that “the decision to pause on the repo rate is for this meeting only." At a time when there was much debate about whether the decision to hold rates unchanged, after a series of rate hikes, was a ‘pivot’, the Governor was emphatic that it was not.

But ‘pause’ and ‘pivot’ were dropped unceremoniously from the June statement. When quizzed at the press conference that followed, Das refused to be drawn into the debate, saying, “I have not said anything about the pivot, so whatever I said in the last meeting that it is not a pivot, I reiterate that." The message was clear, the second ‘pause’ was also to be seen only as a pause (a long pause perhaps), but not a pivot.

In this scenario, how is one to interpret the Governor’s statement following the August 2023 meeting of the MPC? An extended pause or pivot? As in the June statement, there is silence on this. Agreed, it would be rather awkward to use ‘pause’, a word that both the Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries define as ‘temporary’ or ‘short-term’, in the context of a ‘status quo’ policy when it’s likely to play out for six months: i.e., till October 2023, when the MPC is scheduled to meet next.

The only possible interpretation is that RBI and the MPC do not see their job as done on the inflation front. For all the talk of an increase in retail inflation over the next few months being driven by high vegetable prices, they are not willing to take any chances. Hence the affirmation at the end of Governor Das’s statement: “We do look through idiosyncratic shocks, but if such idiosyncrasies show signs of persistence, we have to act."

Indeed! Just when RBI thought it had beaten back the inflation beast, it has returned. And how! The first-quarter inflation estimate for 2023-24 has been upped from 5.2% in the June statement to 6.2% in August. And, after assuming a normal monsoon! A brave assumption, given the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall to date, even if it is ‘normal’ overall.

Like Banquo’s ghost, inflation has returned to haunt RBI and the MPC. Hence the decision to supplement hawkish talk and higher inflation estimates with an additional cash reserve ratio of 10% on incremental net demand and time liabilities (essentially deposits) of banks between 19 May 2023 and 28 July ’23. Whether this will rein in liquidity sufficiently to get inflation back to the 4% target remains to be seen.

For now, Governor Das has said the measure will be reviewed early September, suggesting he is confident inflation will ease. But don’t count on it. Macroeconomics has a way of turning the tables on everyone, including central banks. Inflation is their bete noir. They ignore it at their peril. And they know that.